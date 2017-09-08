Beauregard and Jeff Davis Parish Fair schedule - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beauregard and Jeff Davis Parish Fair schedule

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

The Beauregard and Jeff Davis Parish Fairs will be held in DeRidder and Jennings beginning Oct. 3. 

You can find a list of events and performances below:

BEAUREGARD PARISH 

Tuesday, Oct. 3

  • Parade at 5 p.m. 
  • 2017 Miss Beaufair pageant at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

  • Educational day, no charge for school groups
  • Fair Grounds open to public at 4 p.m. 
  • Jeff Bates performing 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Brent Reed, The Heavyweight of Clean Comedy, performing 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4

  • "Old Folks Day" where visitors 62-years-old and up get in free, a meal ticket, and ice cream sandwich from the American Legion booth
  • Ron Yule and the Fiddling Allstars performing at 9 a.m. 
  • Oldest man and woman in attendance honored at noon 
  • Front Porch Pick'n performing from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Chole Smith performing from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
  • Dixie Darlins & Bayou Babes performing a clogging routine from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Caden Gillard will perform last 

Friday, Oct. 5

  • All students free until 4 p.m.
  • Sonny the Birdman performing at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. 
  • The Neli Dixon Band from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • The Cute Critter Contest begins at 7 p.m. 
  • Dani Lacour performing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

  • Local talents performing 
  • The Neli Dixon Band performs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Cody Forest and The Southern Pines closing out the evening from 8 p.m. until.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Tuesday, Oct. 3

  • All fair entries to be made in Fairgrounds office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., including poultry, livestock, agriculture, and homemaking.
  • School booths can also be set up during the above-listed time

Wednesday, Oct. 4

  • 11 a.m. will be the deadline for school booth setup and judging of all booths will take place at this time
  • The talent show will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the fairgrounds arena

Thursday, Oct. 5

  • Agriculture and homemaking items will be judged at 9 a.m. 
  • The queen's pageant will be held at 7 p.m. 

Friday, Oct. 6

  • All livestock, poultry, and rabbits must be in the barn between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. 
  • Parade at 9 a.m. 
  • Judging of swine, dairy, sheep, goats, beef, rabbits, and poultry at 12 p.m.
  • All poultry, livestock, and rabbits must be out of the barn by 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

  • 4-H/FAA Fall classic livestock show

