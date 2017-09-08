TOUCHDOWN LIVE - Week 2

It's the battle of the Yellow Jackets in our Game of the Week tonight.
The Kinder Yellow Jackets travel to the Iowa Yellow Jackets for Week 2. While the teams aren't district rivals, they are both historically strong programs.
Both teams won their season opener last week, Iowa holding off Crowley 13-12 and Kinder handling Oakdale 48-21.
There are 22 games in Southwest Louisiana tonight and we'll have live scoring updates on all of them.
After the games, we're adding an extra half-hour of highlights. Touchdown Live begins at 10:15 p.m., but at 11 p.m. Brady and Taylor will return for even more highlights on Touchdown Live Overtime, available online only. Watch TDL Overtime HERE or on the KPLC Facebook page.
