2017 SWLA High School Football Standings

2017 SWLA High School Football Standings

District 3-5A standings
Season District
Acadiana 1-0 0-0
Barbe 1-0 0-0
Comeaux 1-0 0-0
Sam Houston 1-0 0-0
New Iberia 1-0 0-0
LaGrange 0-0 0-0
Sulphur 0-0 0-0
Lafayette 0-1 0-0

District 3-4A Standings
Season District
Buckeye 1-0 0-0
Leesville 1-0 0-0
Tioga 1-0 0-0
DeRidder 0-0 0-0
Grant 0-1 0-0

District 4-3A Standings

Season District
Iowa 1-0 0-0
LCCP 1-0 0-0
Westlake 1-0 0-0
Jennings 0-0 0-0
S. Beau 0-0 0-0
W-Marion 0-1 0-0
St. Louis 0-1 0-0

District 5-2A Standings
Season District
Rosepine 1-0 0-0
E. Beau 0-0 0-0
Vinton 0-0 0-0
DeQuincy 0-1 0-0
Oakdale 0-1 0-0
Pickering 0-1 0-0

District 6-2A Standings
Season District
Kinder 1-0 0-0
Lake Arthur 0-0 0-0
Notre Dame 0-0 0-0
Welsh 0-0 0-0
Ville Platte 0-1 0-0

District 4-1A Standings
Season District
Oberlin 1-0 0-0
St. Edmund 1-0 0-0
Elton 0-0 0-0
Grand Lake 0-0 0-0
Hamilton 0-0 0-0
S. Cameron 0-0 0-0
Basile 0-1 0-0
Merryville 0-1 0-0

