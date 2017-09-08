2017 SWLA High School Football Standings

|Season
|District
|Acadiana
|1-0
|0-0
|Barbe
|1-0
|0-0
|Comeaux
|1-0
|0-0
|Sam Houston
|1-0
|0-0
|New Iberia
|1-0
|0-0
|LaGrange
|0-0
|0-0
|Sulphur
|0-0
|0-0
|Lafayette
|0-1
|0-0
|Season
|District
|Buckeye
|1-0
|0-0
|Leesville
|1-0
|0-0
|Tioga
|1-0
|0-0
|DeRidder
|0-0
|0-0
|Grant
|0-1
|0-0
District 4-3A Standings
|Season
|District
|Iowa
|1-0
|0-0
|LCCP
|1-0
|0-0
|Westlake
|1-0
|0-0
|Jennings
|0-0
|0-0
|S. Beau
|0-0
|0-0
|W-Marion
|0-1
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0-1
|0-0
|Season
|District
|Rosepine
|1-0
|0-0
|E. Beau
|0-0
|0-0
|Vinton
|0-0
|0-0
|DeQuincy
|0-1
|0-0
|Oakdale
|0-1
|0-0
|Pickering
|0-1
|0-0
|Season
|District
|Kinder
|1-0
|0-0
|Lake Arthur
|0-0
|0-0
|Notre Dame
|0-0
|0-0
|Welsh
|0-0
|0-0
|Ville Platte
|0-1
|0-0
|Season
|District
|Oberlin
|1-0
|0-0
|St. Edmund
|1-0
|0-0
|Elton
|0-0
|0-0
|Grand Lake
|0-0
|0-0
|Hamilton
|0-0
|0-0
|S. Cameron
|0-0
|0-0
|Basile
|0-1
|0-0
|Merryville
|0-1
|0-0
