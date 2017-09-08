Hay Clearing House Network created to help livestock producers in Louisiana

The Calcasieu River is now open to all recreational boat traffic. The river was previously closed due to heavy rainfall and storm surge from Hurricane Harvey. The Calcasieu OEP and Sheriff Tony Mancuso made the decision to reopen the Calcasieu River from the I-10 Bridge north to the parish line on Thursday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
It's the battle of the Yellow Jackets in Iowa tonight in our Game of the Week. The Kinder Yellow Jackets travel to the Iowa Yellow Jackets for a Week 2 game. While the teams aren't district rivals, they are both historically strong programs. Both teams won their season opener last week, Iowa holding off Crowley 13-12 and Kinder handling Oakdale 48-21. There are 22 games in Southwest Louisiana tonight and we'll have live scoring updates on all of them. Mobile users, click HERE...More >>
The Village of Elizabeth has announced a boil advisory for all water customers except for those living on Horseshoe Drive and Hwy 112 South. The boil advisory will last until further notice, according to the city. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Southwest Louisiana High School football standings.More >>
The Louisiana Farm Bureau Hay Clearing House Network has been activated to assist livestock producers with hay needs due to recent flooding from Hurricane Harvey.More >>
