FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend for SWLA; Irma takes aim at Florida

Temperatures starting out in the lower 60s are making for another very comfortable feel with temperatures several degrees below normal. Plenty of sunshine ahead will gradually warm up temperatures through the 70s and eventually in the lower 80s by this afternoon. Low humidity will make for another very comfortable day with no heat index to factor in.

Clear skies and light winds this evening will allow temperatures to quickly fall back into the 70s and well into the 60s before midnight. Great weather is ahead for all the high school football games across Southwest Louisiana with temperatures falling into the 60s before the 4th quarter.

Saturday will again be a very nice day across Southwest Louisiana as temperatures start out in the lower 60s and warm up through the lower to middle 80s by afternoon, and we’ll be keeping the lower humidity in the forecast for a few more days with no mention of rain in the forecast through at least the middle of next week.

Irma is now a category 4 storm, but only slightly weaker with winds of 155 mph as it continues to trek through the southern Bahamas. The track is still grim for Florida with a landfall early Sunday morning near the Florida Keys with the project path carrying the storm ashore as a strong category 4 before moving north through the heart of the Florida peninsula through the day on Sunday. Greatest impacts will be on the east coast of Florida with a significant wind and surge threat all the way from the Florida Keys through Miami and northward.

Hurricane Jose is continuing to strengthen in the Atlantic and will pose another threat to the tiny islands of Barbuda and Antigua in the northern Lesser Antilles before heading back northwestward out over the open waters. Hurricane Katia remains in the southern Gulf of Mexico and will eventually push into Mexico as potentially a category two storm, north of Veracruz by early Saturday.

Irma, Jose nor Katia pose any direct threats to Southwest Louisiana, but it’s very important for any friends or family you may have in Florida to heed the evacuation orders of their local officials, with many roads and interstates in the southeastern U.S. becoming jammed with those fleeing the storm. Hurricane Irma poses one of the most significant threats that Florida has ever seen from a landfalling hurricane, with the damage path broader than Hurricane Andrew due to the path the storm will take up the peninsula.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry