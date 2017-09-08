WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Irma downgraded to Cat 4 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Irma downgraded to Cat 4

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC weather) (Source: KPLC weather)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

At least five people are dead this morning after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico.

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 4.

The trial for the man accused of killing a state trooper has been delayed until next year.

It was a close decision, but with a 4-3 vote, the Louisiana Supreme Court has denied a rehearing in the Woodrow Karey case.

A grand jury hands down an indictment in a nearly eight-year-old cold case.

The Town of Welsh is working on a comprehensive five-year plan to grow their community.

Governor John Bel Edwards' office is holding a statewide blood drive today to help Harvey victims.

Some residents in Calcasieu Parish continue to gut their homes following Harvey's devastating flooding. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is planning routes to dispose of debris left on the side of roads.

The McNeese Cowboys have their home opener Saturday night against Florida Tech. We’ll be live from Cowboy Stadium with entertainment from the Pride of McNeese Band. We’ll also tailgate with the Alumni Association and check out the hottest fan gear from the McNeese Bookstore Fan Zone.

Plus, with the 16th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on Monday, people in the area will be participating in a Memorial Stair Climb this weekend.

And are you ready for your dose of adorable? Tune into our KPLC Puppy Cam from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. today as we will be featuring some adorable puppies in need of a forever home.

In weather, Friday and through this weekend, we will have sunny skies with a zero percent chance for any rain! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPPJ planning to pick up flooded debris after Harvey

    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:57:58 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Many residents in Calcasieu Parish are still stripping their homes following the devastating flooding from Harvey. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is getting ready to pick up the remains of countless homes. As residents in the parish toss items to the side of the road, CPPJ is asking for people to organize their destroyed items into four piles. Construction Debris (furniture, insulation) Hazardous Materials (paints, oils, etc.) Electronics (TVs, Computers, Stereos) White Goods...

    More >>

    Many residents in Calcasieu Parish are still stripping their homes following the devastating flooding from Harvey. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is getting ready to pick up the remains of countless homes. As residents in the parish toss items to the side of the road, CPPJ is asking for people to organize their destroyed items into four piles. Construction Debris (furniture, insulation) Hazardous Materials (paints, oils, etc.) Electronics (TVs, Computers, Stereos) White Goods...

    More >>

  • CPPJ asks for federal help in Harvey's aftermath

    CPPJ asks for federal help in Harvey's aftermath

    Thursday, September 7 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-09-08 02:52:39 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

    Thursday night, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to move forward with applying for federal funding from FEMA. Jurors voted on a motion to apply for a major emergency declaration.  Dick Gremillion, Director of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, said this was a key step in the Harvey recovery process.  "It would cover our infrastructure damage to buildings, roads, bridges, boat launches," said Gremillion. 

    More >>

    Thursday night, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to move forward with applying for federal funding from FEMA. Jurors voted on a motion to apply for a major emergency declaration.  Dick Gremillion, Director of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, said this was a key step in the Harvey recovery process.  "It would cover our infrastructure damage to buildings, roads, bridges, boat launches," said Gremillion. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Kevin Daigle trial delayed until April

    Kevin Daigle trial delayed until April

    Thursday, September 7 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-09-08 02:49:15 GMT
    Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    The trial for the man accused of killing a state trooper has been delayed until next year. Kevin Daigle's Sept. 18 trial date has been pushed off until April 30, 2018. Judge Guy Bradberry granted the continuance on Thursday afternoon. That was after it became clear the defense is not ready to move forward - and doesn't have the two attorneys required in a death penalty case. 

    More >>

    The trial for the man accused of killing a state trooper has been delayed until next year. Kevin Daigle's Sept. 18 trial date has been pushed off until April 30, 2018. Judge Guy Bradberry granted the continuance on Thursday afternoon. That was after it became clear the defense is not ready to move forward - and doesn't have the two attorneys required in a death penalty case. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly