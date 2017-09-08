WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Irma downgraded to Cat 4

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

At least five people are dead this morning after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico.

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 4.

The trial for the man accused of killing a state trooper has been delayed until next year.

It was a close decision, but with a 4-3 vote, the Louisiana Supreme Court has denied a rehearing in the Woodrow Karey case.

A grand jury hands down an indictment in a nearly eight-year-old cold case.

The Town of Welsh is working on a comprehensive five-year plan to grow their community.

Governor John Bel Edwards' office is holding a statewide blood drive today to help Harvey victims.

Some residents in Calcasieu Parish continue to gut their homes following Harvey's devastating flooding. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is planning routes to dispose of debris left on the side of roads.

The McNeese Cowboys have their home opener Saturday night against Florida Tech. We’ll be live from Cowboy Stadium with entertainment from the Pride of McNeese Band. We’ll also tailgate with the Alumni Association and check out the hottest fan gear from the McNeese Bookstore Fan Zone.

Plus, with the 16th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on Monday, people in the area will be participating in a Memorial Stair Climb this weekend.

And are you ready for your dose of adorable? Tune into our KPLC Puppy Cam from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. today as we will be featuring some adorable puppies in need of a forever home.

In weather, Friday and through this weekend, we will have sunny skies with a zero percent chance for any rain! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

