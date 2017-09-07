CPPJ planning to pick up flooded debris after Harvey - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPPJ planning to pick up flooded debris after Harvey

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Many residents in Calcasieu Parish are still stripping their homes following the devastating flooding from Harvey. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is getting ready to pick up the remains of countless homes.

As residents in the parish toss items to the side of the road, CPPJ is asking for people to organize their destroyed items into four piles.

  • Construction Debris (furniture, insulation)
  • Hazardous Materials (paints, oils, etc.)
  • Electronics (TVs, Computers, Stereos)
  • White Goods (Washers, dryers, freezers)

The CPPJ will only be picking up debris for those living in unincorporated parts of Calcasieu Parish. 

If you need to have debris picked up, please call one of the following numbers:

  • East Calcasieu residents - (337) - 721 - 3760
  • West Calcasieu residents - (337) - 721 - 3750

The CPPJ is asking residents to call for assistance as soon as possible. Right now, they are devising a number of routes based on the quantity of calls they receive. 

7News is told CPPJ will only pass through the parish to move debris once. So, if you do not request their aid, your lost items may be left behind.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPPJ planning to pick up flooded debris after Harvey

    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:57:58 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Many residents in Calcasieu Parish are still stripping their homes following the devastating flooding from Harvey. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is getting ready to pick up the remains of countless homes. As residents in the parish toss items to the side of the road, CPPJ is asking for people to organize their destroyed items into four piles. Construction Debris (furniture, insulation) Hazardous Materials (paints, oils, etc.) Electronics (TVs, Computers, Stereos) White Goods...

    More >>

    Many residents in Calcasieu Parish are still stripping their homes following the devastating flooding from Harvey. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is getting ready to pick up the remains of countless homes. As residents in the parish toss items to the side of the road, CPPJ is asking for people to organize their destroyed items into four piles. Construction Debris (furniture, insulation) Hazardous Materials (paints, oils, etc.) Electronics (TVs, Computers, Stereos) White Goods...

    More >>

  • CPPJ asks for federal help in Harvey's aftermath

    CPPJ asks for federal help in Harvey's aftermath

    Thursday, September 7 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-09-08 02:52:39 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

    Thursday night, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to move forward with applying for federal funding from FEMA. Jurors voted on a motion to apply for a major emergency declaration.  Dick Gremillion, Director of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, said this was a key step in the Harvey recovery process.  "It would cover our infrastructure damage to buildings, roads, bridges, boat launches," said Gremillion. 

    More >>

    Thursday night, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to move forward with applying for federal funding from FEMA. Jurors voted on a motion to apply for a major emergency declaration.  Dick Gremillion, Director of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, said this was a key step in the Harvey recovery process.  "It would cover our infrastructure damage to buildings, roads, bridges, boat launches," said Gremillion. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Kevin Daigle trial delayed until April

    Kevin Daigle trial delayed until April

    Thursday, September 7 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-09-08 02:49:15 GMT
    Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    The trial for the man accused of killing a state trooper has been delayed until next year. Kevin Daigle's Sept. 18 trial date has been pushed off until April 30, 2018. Judge Guy Bradberry granted the continuance on Thursday afternoon. That was after it became clear the defense is not ready to move forward - and doesn't have the two attorneys required in a death penalty case. 

    More >>

    The trial for the man accused of killing a state trooper has been delayed until next year. Kevin Daigle's Sept. 18 trial date has been pushed off until April 30, 2018. Judge Guy Bradberry granted the continuance on Thursday afternoon. That was after it became clear the defense is not ready to move forward - and doesn't have the two attorneys required in a death penalty case. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly