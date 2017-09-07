CPPJ planning to pick up flooded debris after Harvey

Many residents in Calcasieu Parish are still stripping their homes following the devastating flooding from Harvey. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is getting ready to pick up the remains of countless homes. As residents in the parish toss items to the side of the road, CPPJ is asking for people to organize their destroyed items into four piles. Construction Debris (furniture, insulation) Hazardous Materials (paints, oils, etc.) Electronics (TVs, Computers, Stereos) White Goods...More >>
Many residents in Calcasieu Parish are still stripping their homes following the devastating flooding from Harvey. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is getting ready to pick up the remains of countless homes. As residents in the parish toss items to the side of the road, CPPJ is asking for people to organize their destroyed items into four piles. Construction Debris (furniture, insulation) Hazardous Materials (paints, oils, etc.) Electronics (TVs, Computers, Stereos) White Goods...More >>
Thursday night, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to move forward with applying for federal funding from FEMA. Jurors voted on a motion to apply for a major emergency declaration. Dick Gremillion, Director of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, said this was a key step in the Harvey recovery process. "It would cover our infrastructure damage to buildings, roads, bridges, boat launches," said Gremillion.More >>
Thursday night, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to move forward with applying for federal funding from FEMA. Jurors voted on a motion to apply for a major emergency declaration. Dick Gremillion, Director of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, said this was a key step in the Harvey recovery process. "It would cover our infrastructure damage to buildings, roads, bridges, boat launches," said Gremillion.More >>
The trial for the man accused of killing a state trooper has been delayed until next year. Kevin Daigle's Sept. 18 trial date has been pushed off until April 30, 2018. Judge Guy Bradberry granted the continuance on Thursday afternoon. That was after it became clear the defense is not ready to move forward - and doesn't have the two attorneys required in a death penalty case.More >>
The trial for the man accused of killing a state trooper has been delayed until next year. Kevin Daigle's Sept. 18 trial date has been pushed off until April 30, 2018. Judge Guy Bradberry granted the continuance on Thursday afternoon. That was after it became clear the defense is not ready to move forward - and doesn't have the two attorneys required in a death penalty case.More >>
The City of Lake Charles released its proposed budget at last night's Council meeting. The $75.2 million spending plan is up more than three-percent from last year. The highlight in this budget may sound like music to your ears, drainage improvements. $5.2 million is proposed to go towards multiple projects city officials are hoping will make a dent in the issue.More >>
The City of Lake Charles released its proposed budget at last night's Council meeting. The $75.2 million spending plan is up more than three-percent from last year. The highlight in this budget may sound like music to your ears, drainage improvements. $5.2 million is proposed to go towards multiple projects city officials are hoping will make a dent in the issue.More >>
A statewide blood drive is being held Friday, Sept. 8 to help relieve the blood supply shortage in Texas after Hurricane Harvey and Lake Charles is participating. You can donate blood from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at McNeese State University's Lether E. Frazar Memorial Library. According to the LifeShare Blood Center over 1,500 donations and counting are needed and that number is expected to go up because donation operations have not resumed. All blood types are needed. C...More >>
A statewide blood drive is being held Friday, Sept. 8 to help relieve the blood supply shortage in Texas after Hurricane Harvey and Lake Charles is participating. You can donate blood from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at McNeese State University's Lether E. Frazar Memorial Library. According to the LifeShare Blood Center over 1,500 donations and counting are needed and that number is expected to go up because donation operations have not resumed. All blood types are needed. C...More >>