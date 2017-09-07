CPPJ planning to pick up flooded debris after Harvey

Many residents in Calcasieu Parish are still stripping their homes following the devastating flooding from Harvey. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is getting ready to pick up the remains of countless homes.

As residents in the parish toss items to the side of the road, CPPJ is asking for people to organize their destroyed items into four piles.

Construction Debris (furniture, insulation)

Hazardous Materials (paints, oils, etc.)

Electronics (TVs, Computers, Stereos)

White Goods (Washers, dryers, freezers)

The CPPJ will only be picking up debris for those living in unincorporated parts of Calcasieu Parish.

If you need to have debris picked up, please call one of the following numbers:

East Calcasieu residents - (337) - 721 - 3760

West Calcasieu residents - (337) - 721 - 3750

The CPPJ is asking residents to call for assistance as soon as possible. Right now, they are devising a number of routes based on the quantity of calls they receive.

7News is told CPPJ will only pass through the parish to move debris once. So, if you do not request their aid, your lost items may be left behind.

