CPPJ asks for federal help in Harvey's aftermath

CPPJ asks for federal help in Harvey's aftermath

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Thursday night, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to move forward with applying for federal funding from FEMA. Jurors voted on a motion to apply for a major emergency declaration. 

Dick Gremillion, Director of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, said this was a key step in the Harvey recovery process. 

"It would cover our infrastructure damage to buildings, roads, bridges, boat launches," said Gremillion. "Anything that has an infrastructure type nature."

 Gremillion said the next step is for FEMA officials to assess the damaged areas. If granted, that would cover 75% in damages. However, this does not include individual assistance for homeowners. 
 "In places like Orange, Texas where they had 26 inches of rain, it's obvious that every structure there was damaged," said Gremillion. "With us, we had a few places. So all of that has to be added up before we can get a determination for the individual assistance."

Gremillion said officials are doing assessments now, but the reason for the delay is the Sabine River. 

"They can't get into the Sabine River area yet because the water is so high," Gremillion said. 

Gremillion said the best way to stay updated if you need individual assistance from FEMA is to visit its website at www.fema.gov

