Proposed city budget tackles drainage issues in Lake Charles

The City of Lake Charles released its proposed budget at last night's Council meeting. The $75.2 million spending plan is up more than 3 percent from last year.

The highlight in this budget may sound like music to your ears: drainage improvements.

$5.2 million is proposed to go towards multiple projects city officials are hoping will make a dent in the issue.

When asked where drainage needs to be improved, most residents have an immediate answer. That's why Mayor Nic Hunter made drainage improvements his priority since day one.

Now that promise is beginning to come to fruition through the proposed 2017-2018 budget.

"We are not accomplishing this from new taxes," said Hunter. "These are funds from the existing revenue sources and we are moving those funds to drainage because we need to. We can't solve our problem overnight, but this is a start."

The $5.2 million comes from a $3.7 million surplus in the city's general fund as well as from existing sales tax and river boat funds.

It's also expanding on money already allocated towards these projects, bringing the total to $7 million.

It breaks down like this:

Around $4 million will go towards trying to determine other projects that will be needed, as well as making sure current drainage systems are maintained and retention ponds are in the right spot.

Then we get to the specific projects.

Replacing pipes on Enterprise: $900,000

Improving flow of culverts under East McNeese Street, which are overwhelming Legendre Street: $700,000

Enlarging pipes and adding more catch basins to 6th Street between Ryder Avenue and Rosteet Street: $350,000

Running drainage pipes on the south side of River Road: $220,000

Upgrading lines and adding catch basins in the Mid-Town area (South of Broad Street, down to 6th Street, between 2nd and 6th Avenue): $200,000

Improvements to the Missouri Pacific Lateral or combating the erosion the lateral has been causing: $100,000

Mayor Hunter and City Administrator John Cardone say these projects will not only affect the immediate areas, but also surrounding areas.

"If people see dirt turning in one neighborhood, they shouldn't think that's only a project for that neighborhood, because when you spend drainage dollars you can affect the whole city by tackling one or two specific geographic locations," said Hunter.

There will be a public hearing on Tuesday to review the budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 326 Pujo Street.

Residents will be allowed to comment and ask questions.

Your can review the budget HERE.

