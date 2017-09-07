La. 12 open at Texas state line - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

La. 12 open at Texas state line

By KPLC Digital Staff
La. 12 at state line (Source: DOTD)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

La. 12 is open at the Texas state line in both directions, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The road had been closed due to flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

