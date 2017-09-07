Statewide blood drive being held Friday for Hurricane Harvey victims

A statewide blood drive is being held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, to help relieve the blood supply shortage in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

According to the LifeShare Blood Center, over 1,500 donations and counting are needed and that number is expected to go up because donation operations have not resumed. All blood types are needed.

The donated blood will be used in Louisiana and in Southeast Texas.

“My office is organizing this blood drive as part of our commitment to doing everything we can to help our neighbors in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Louisianans always step up in a time of crisis and pull together to help those most in need. I am asking anyone who can give to please do so either this Friday or in the near future.”

Statewide Locations:

McNeese State University's Lether E. Frazar Memorial Library.

Shreveport State Office Building, 1525 Fairfield Ave.

Northeast Louisiana State Office Building in Monroe, 24 Accent Drive

Alexandria State Office Building, 900 Murray Street

Brandywine VI State Office Building in Lafayette, 825 Kaliste Saloom Road

Harvey State Office Building, 2150 West Bank Expressway

University of New Orleans, University Center, 2nd floor, 2000 Lakeshore Drive

