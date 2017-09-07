Statewide blood drive being held Friday for Hurricane Harvey victims

The City of Lake Charles released its proposed budget at last night's Council meeting. The $75.2 million spending plan is up more than three-percent from last year. The highlight in this budget may sound like music to your ears, drainage improvements. $5.2 million is proposed to go towards multiple projects city officials are hoping will make a dent in the issue.More >>
The trial for the man accused of killing a state trooper has been delayed until next year. Kevin Daigle's Sept. 18 trial date has been pushed off until April 30, 2018. Judge Guy Bradberry granted the continuance on Thursday afternoon. That was after it became clear the defense is not ready to move forward - and doesn't have the two attorneys required in a death penalty case.More >>
A statewide blood drive is being held Friday, Sept. 8 to help relieve the blood supply shortage in Texas after Hurricane Harvey and Lake Charles is participating. You can donate blood from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at McNeese State University's Lether E. Frazar Memorial Library. According to the LifeShare Blood Center over 1,500 donations and counting are needed and that number is expected to go up because donation operations have not resumed. All blood types are needed. C...More >>
La. 12 is open at the Texas state line in both directions, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. The road had been closed due to flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Texas evacuees who fled to Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey may qualify for FEMA sheltering assistance, according to FEMA officials. Expenses such as lodging in hotels or apartments could be covered and survivors who have paid out-of-pocket could be reimbursed. You must register with FEMA to receive housing help either online HERE, or by calling 800-621-3362. FEMA officials ask that you only register once. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
