Texas evacuees in Louisiana should register with FEMA

Texas evacuees who fled to Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey may qualify for FEMA sheltering assistance, according to FEMA officials.

But they must first register with FEMA, officials with the organization say.

Expenses such as lodging in hotels or apartments could be covered and survivors who have paid out-of-pocket could be reimbursed. 

Register with FEMA to receive housing help either online HERE, or by calling 800-621-3362. FEMA officials ask that you only register once. 

