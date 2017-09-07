Kevin Daigle trial delayed until April

The trial for the man accused of killing a state trooper has been delayed until next year.

Kevin Daigle's Sept. 18 trial date has been pushed off until April 30, 2018. Judge Guy Bradberry granted the continuance on Thursday afternoon.

That was after it became clear the defense is not ready to move forward - and doesn't have the two attorneys required in a death penalty case.

"I'm left with no options," said Judge Bradberry.

It's an 11th hour reprieve of sorts, postponing Daigle's first-degree murder trial to nearly eight months from now. Trooper Steven Vincent was killed during a traffic stop in 2015. Vincent's wife was visibly upset the trial has been delayed.

"Katherine has been a trooper through all of this but she broke down after the ruling. She understands why the judge did it. She's just disappointed that there seemed to be a lot of maneuvering going on by the defense counsel to maneuver us into this situation," said special prosecutor Rick Bryant.

The court postponed the trial because two attorneys are required in a capital murder trial where the state is seeking the death penalty. Though Daigle's lead defense attorney died of a heart attack in July, following cancer treatment, Bryant says a delay could and should still have been avoided.

"We requested they appoint a third attorney. That was done, yet now they come into court and say the third attorney's not qualified. So, we feel like we were misled and I know that Katherine is very, very upset about this just because she wants to have some finality to all of this," he said.

Judge Bradberry expressed his frustration with the situation, saying justice delayed is justice denied, and raised questions on whether the contract with the particular law firm should be canceled.

However, lead defense attorney Kyla Romanach says no attorney could be brought on so late in this case without putting his law license on the line. With Romanach raising issues about her own health, the judge and the state are determined to make sure there are no delays in the future.

"This has got to stop," Bryant told the court.

As it stands, Jay Dixon, the state public defender, is to report back in two weeks with the names of two attorneys and a third to assist in the Daigle case.

Hearings on two other pending issues are set for Oct. 13.

The lead attorney handling Daigle's case, David Price, died in July. Romanach, who was previously sitting second chair on the case, says she needs more time to prepare for the death penalty case.

Daigle is also charged with second-degree murder in the death of his roommate, Blake Brewer, but that case is being handled separately.

