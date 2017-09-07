FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous weather continues for us as the tropics remain very active

For the rest of this afternoon we will have sunny skies with cool temperatures. Highs will only be in the lower 80s. A few places may not see the 80s and only stay in the upper 70s! Winds are not as strong today, but are still blowing out of the north bringing more dry air, and therefore lower humidity.

Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. Temperatures will remain cool with lows in the lower 60s by the morning. A few places may reach the 50s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have clear skies.

Friday and through this weekend, we will have sunny skies with a zero percent chance for any rain! After the front passed, it has cleared everything out, and we now have sunny skies during the day, and clear skies at night. We also have northerly winds. This will keep the humidity lower, and help drain the rivers more efficiently.

Not much will change heading into early next week. We will still have sunny skies with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will slowly be warming back up to the mid and upper 80s. So we are not done with the 90 degree temperatures just yet. However, we may not see many more days of at least 90 degrees with the summer starting to come to a close.

Rain chances will still be low, but will start to increase towards the end of next week, near Thursday and Friday. So, there could be a stray shower or two. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

Irma is currently a category five hurricane and is making its way through the Caribbean. The track is heading toward Florida right now, and making landfall very close to Miami. There’s still plenty of uncertainty with where Irma will eventually end up, so this is not official. There is a slight chance Irma will technically not make landfall over Florida at all! Florida will still be greatly impacted, so if you have friends or relatives in Florida, make sure they are prepared. The good news for us, is it is posing no threat to southwest Louisiana.

Along with Irma, there are also two more hurricanes in the tropics. Jose is a category one hurricane located in the Atlantic behind Irma. This is expected to turn to the north and remain in the Atlantic. This has no threat to us. Katia is also a category one hurricane and is located in the southern gulf. This still poses no threat to us, as it is heading directly back towards Mexico.

River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers have now crested. Bon Wier is now in a minor flood stage and is still dropping. The water levels should be out of flood stage by tomorrow. Deweyville, still in a major flood stage, is also dropping and will be in a minor flood stage by Saturday. At Old Town Bay along the Calcasieu River, the water levels have crested, and have now gone to a moderate flood stage.

