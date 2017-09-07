State Supreme Court denies rehearing in Woodrow Karey case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

State Supreme Court denies rehearing in Woodrow Karey case

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Woodrow Karey leaves jail (Source: KPLC) Woodrow Karey leaves jail (Source: KPLC)
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(KPLC) -

The Louisiana Supreme Court voted 4-3 to deny a rehearing in the Woodrow Karey case.

The prosecution was asking for a rehearing after the Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Karey, who is accused of killing Pastor Ronald in September 2013.

It's almost certain Karey will now face trial on a manslaughter charge.

When the prosecution first took the case to a grand jury, Karey was indicted on a charge of manslaughter. The prosecution then brought the case to a grand jury again, which resulted in a second-degree murder charge.

The defense contended that the state made a deal to abide by the decision of the first grand jury. The state said they had a right to bring it back before another grand jury when they became aware of more evidence in the case.

Karey recently bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Proposed city budget tackles drainage issues in Lake Charles

    Proposed city budget tackles drainage issues in Lake Charles

    Thursday, September 7 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-09-07 23:51:24 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The City of Lake Charles released its proposed budget at last night's Council meeting. The $75.2 million spending plan is up more than three-percent from last year. The highlight in this budget may sound like music to your ears, drainage improvements. $5.2 million is proposed to go towards multiple projects city officials are hoping will make a dent in the issue.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles released its proposed budget at last night's Council meeting. The $75.2 million spending plan is up more than three-percent from last year. The highlight in this budget may sound like music to your ears, drainage improvements. $5.2 million is proposed to go towards multiple projects city officials are hoping will make a dent in the issue.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Kevin Daigle trial delayed until April

    Kevin Daigle trial delayed until April

    Thursday, September 7 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-09-07 23:36:11 GMT
    Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    The trial for the man accused of killing a state trooper has been delayed until next year. Kevin Daigle's Sept. 18 trial date has been pushed off until April 30, 2018. Judge Guy Bradberry granted the continuance on Thursday afternoon. That was after it became clear the defense is not ready to move forward - and doesn't have the two attorneys required in a death penalty case. 

    More >>

    The trial for the man accused of killing a state trooper has been delayed until next year. Kevin Daigle's Sept. 18 trial date has been pushed off until April 30, 2018. Judge Guy Bradberry granted the continuance on Thursday afternoon. That was after it became clear the defense is not ready to move forward - and doesn't have the two attorneys required in a death penalty case. 

    More >>

  • Statewide blood drive being held Friday for Hurricane Harvey victims

    Statewide blood drive being held Friday for Hurricane Harvey victims

    Thursday, September 7 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-09-07 22:49:59 GMT
    (Source: LifeShare)(Source: LifeShare)

    A statewide blood drive is being held Friday, Sept. 8 to help relieve the blood supply shortage in Texas after Hurricane Harvey and Lake Charles is participating. You can donate blood from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at McNeese State University's Lether E. Frazar Memorial Library.  According to the LifeShare Blood Center over 1,500 donations and counting are needed and that number is expected to go up because donation operations have not resumed. All blood types are needed. C...

    More >>

    A statewide blood drive is being held Friday, Sept. 8 to help relieve the blood supply shortage in Texas after Hurricane Harvey and Lake Charles is participating. You can donate blood from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at McNeese State University's Lether E. Frazar Memorial Library.  According to the LifeShare Blood Center over 1,500 donations and counting are needed and that number is expected to go up because donation operations have not resumed. All blood types are needed. C...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly