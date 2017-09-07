State Supreme Court denies rehearing in Woodrow Karey case

The Louisiana Supreme Court voted 4-3 to deny a rehearing in the Woodrow Karey case.

The prosecution was asking for a rehearing after the Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Karey, who is accused of killing Pastor Ronald in September 2013.

It's almost certain Karey will now face trial on a manslaughter charge.

When the prosecution first took the case to a grand jury, Karey was indicted on a charge of manslaughter. The prosecution then brought the case to a grand jury again, which resulted in a second-degree murder charge.

The defense contended that the state made a deal to abide by the decision of the first grand jury. The state said they had a right to bring it back before another grand jury when they became aware of more evidence in the case.

Karey recently bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.