WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold press conference with ruler of Kuwait

By KPLC Digital Staff
President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Amir al-Shabah, the ruler of Kuwait, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

    State Supreme Court denies rehearing in Woodrow Karey case

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:42:22 GMT
    The Louisiana Supreme Court voted 4-3 to deny a rehearing in the Woodrow Karey case. The prosecution was asking for a rehearing after the Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Karey, who is accused of killing Pastor Ronald in September 2013. It's almost certain Karey will now face trial on a manslaughter charge. La. Supreme Court throws out second-degree murder indictment in... When the prosecution first took the case to a grand jury, Karey was indicted o...More >>
  • Man indicted on murder charge in 2009 Sierra Bouzigard death

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:17:05 GMT
    A man was indicted Thursday in connection with the 2009 killing of Sierra Bouzigard.

