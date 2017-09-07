WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold press conference with ruler of Kuwait

When Tammy Mitchell graduated from LSU Medical School in Shreveport, serving in the United States Navy was not on her radar. "After I finished medical school I winded up joining the military because I went to a medical conference in New Orleans," said Mitchell. "The Navy was there recruiting. They said, 'We saw where you were a doctor and we need doctors to come in. So would you consider coming into the Navy?'" She did and eventually found herself in the Naval Re...

More >>