Man indicted on murder charge in 2009 Sierra Bouzigard death

A man was indicted Thursday in connection with the 2009 killing of Sierra Bouzigard.

Blake Anthony Russell, 31, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder. The case has been assigned to Judge Michael Canaday. Bond is set at $2 million.

Bouzigard's body was found on John Koonce Road in Moss Bluff in November 2009. The death of Bouzigard, who was 19 when she died, was ruled a homicide, but the case went cold.

Authorities first believed Bouzigard's killer was a Hispanic male. Bouzigard was with several Hispanic males the night she died.

But the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office employed new technology that allowed for a characteristic profile and a sketch to be built from the DNA. The profile and sketch showed a white male suspect.

Based on that sketch, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a tip that led them to Russell, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in July when announcing Russell's arrest. The Sheriff's Office then began surveilling Russell until a DNA sample was secured from an item he discarded.

