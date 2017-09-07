Catholic Charities still helping Harvey victims

Catholic Charities is still helping those displaced by Harvey.

As shelters in Shreveport and Alexandria shut down, many people are returning to flood-destroyed homes.

Catholic Charities is asking for cleaning supplies and monetary donations to help people clean their homes as water continues to recede.

If you'd like to volunteer with the group, you can call them at 337-439-7463 or stop by their location on 2nd Street in Lake Charles.

