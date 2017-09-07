Blue Bell announces brand-new flavor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Blue Bell announces brand-new flavor

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Blue Bell website) (Source: Blue Bell website)
(KPLC) -

Blue Bell has announced another new flavor - Pink Camo 'n Cream!

The new flavor from the ice-cream company was inspired by the camouflage trend.

Pink Camo ’n Cream is a tasty combination of strawberry, milk chocolate and a cream cheese ice cream flavors swirled together in a camouflage pattern.

Blue Bell's Marketing Executive Director Carl Reed said:

“Our Camo ’n Cream was inspired by the camouflage design you see on just about everything,” said Carl Breed, executive director of marketing for Blue Bell. “The flavor sold very well and we knew we were onto something. Pink camouflage is popular too, so we thought why not create an ice cream in this color pattern? We swapped the Pistachio Almond Ice Cream for Strawberry Ice Cream and Pink Camo ’n Cream was created.” 

Both Pink Camo ‘n Cream and Camo 'n Cream are available in limited quantities in the half gallon and pint sizes.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

