FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather has arrived; tracking 3 hurricanes in the Atlantic basin

Temperatures reflect more of an October weather pattern across all of Southwest Louisiana with morning temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s across the area. The big drop in humidity made for a very comfortable feel yesterday afternoon and will again be in place today, so those of you working outdoors are again in store for quite a treat!

High temperatures this afternoon will only reach the lower 80s and once the sun sets, they will quickly fall into the 70s and well into the 60s even before midnight. All lot of Southwest Louisiana will see lows tonight in the upper 50s north of I-10, with Lake Charles down to around 60 and coastal areas in the middle 60s.

Our weather pattern will hold in place for the next several days as high pressure stays overhead, keeping humidity levels low and daily highs in the lower to middle 80s and lows in the lower 60s through the middle of next week.

Hurricane Irma continues to bear down on the Caribbean this morning with a track toward the Turks and Caicos Islands tonight and the southern Bahamas tomorrow. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center keeps the storm a category 4 as it approaches Miami late Saturday night into early Sunday morning with winds of 150 mph, scraping the east coast of Florida Sunday and Monday, possibly reemerging back into the Atlantic and making another landfall over Georgia or South Carolina by Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The storms track will have no impacts on our weather locally, but if you have family or friends in Florida along the east coast, it’s important that they are making plans now and are prepared to evacuate if told to do so by local officials.

Hurricane Jose is farther out in the Atlantic and the track keeps it away from any of the islands, curving it back to the north and east of the Bahamas by early next week. Beyond next Tuesday, it could still be something to watch toward the middle to latter half of next week.

Hurricane Katia is in the southern Gulf of Mexico and won’t be moving much over the next 24 hours, but will eventually get pushed back toward the southwest into Mexico over the weekend north of Veracruz.

While the tropics remain active, it’s important to remember that we are in the heart of the most active part of hurricane season, and while these three hurricanes have no direct effect on our weather locally, it’s important to have a plan in place in case one does again threaten our area in the future.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry