WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Where are donations for Harvey relief going?

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Amir al-Shabah, the ruler of Kuwait, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. KPLC will stream the conference.More >>
President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Amir al-Shabah, the ruler of Kuwait, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. KPLC will stream the conference.More >>
A man was indicted Thursday in connection with the 2009 killing of Sierra Bouzigard.More >>
A man was indicted Thursday in connection with the 2009 killing of Sierra Bouzigard.More >>
The new flavor from the ice-cream company was inspired by the camouflage trend.More >>
The new flavor from the ice-cream company was inspired by the camouflage trend.More >>