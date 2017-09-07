WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Where are donations for Harvey relief going?

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A man is in custody this morning in connection with a shooting on North Simmons Street earlier this week.

Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.

Some of Harvey's first responders are being recognized for their actions by Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter.

The Calcasieu Parish Public Works Department is looking for people who need flood debris picked up from their homes.

Many people from the Lake Area headed to Houston when Harvey hit including doctors and nurses. They discovered volunteers faced several health issues from wading through flood water.

Last week we visited a Toomey family who built a levee around their home and it worked! No water made it inside. Yet the husband’s business in Orange, Texas is another matter.

There have been rumors on social media over the last week regarding donations to help with Harvey relief. Mainly, aimed at the Red Cross. So where are these donations going?

Plus, some Red Cross shelters in North Louisiana will close today and some evacuees say they have no place to go.

And a Veteran of the Naval Reserves who served in Afghanistan is this week's Hometown Hero.

Our weather ahead looks very nice with plenty of sunshine to go around over the next several days with the lower humidity as well, keeping nighttime lows in the lower to middle 60s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s all the way through the upcoming weekend. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.