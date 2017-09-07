WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Where are donations for Harvey reli - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Where are donations for Harvey relief going?

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A man is in custody this morning in connection with a shooting on North Simmons Street earlier this week.

Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.

Some of Harvey's first responders are being recognized for their actions by Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter.

The Calcasieu Parish Public Works Department is looking for people who need flood debris picked up from their homes.

Many people from the Lake Area headed to Houston when Harvey hit including doctors and nurses. They discovered volunteers faced several health issues from wading through flood water.

Last week we visited a Toomey family who built a levee around their home and it worked! No water made it inside.  Yet the husband’s business in Orange, Texas is another matter.

There have been rumors on social media over the last week regarding donations to help with Harvey relief. Mainly, aimed at the Red Cross. So where are these donations going?

Plus, some Red Cross shelters in North Louisiana will close today and some evacuees say they have no place to go.

And a Veteran of the Naval Reserves who served in Afghanistan is this week's Hometown Hero.

Our weather ahead looks very nice with plenty of sunshine to go around over the next several days with the lower humidity as well, keeping nighttime lows in the lower to middle 60s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s all the way through the upcoming weekend. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

    State Supreme Court denies rehearing in Woodrow Karey case

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:42:22 GMT
    The Louisiana Supreme Court voted 4-3 to deny a rehearing in the Woodrow Karey case. The prosecution was asking for a rehearing after the Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Karey, who is accused of killing Pastor Ronald in September 2013. It's almost certain Karey will now face trial on a manslaughter charge. La. Supreme Court throws out second-degree murder indictment in... When the prosecution first took the case to a grand jury, Karey was indicted o...More >>
  • WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold press conference with ruler of Kuwait

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:35:22 GMT
    President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Amir al-Shabah, the ruler of Kuwait, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. KPLC will stream the conference.

    President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Amir al-Shabah, the ruler of Kuwait, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. KPLC will stream the conference.

  • Man indicted on murder charge in 2009 Sierra Bouzigard death

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:17:05 GMT
    A man was indicted Thursday in connection with the 2009 killing of Sierra Bouzigard.

    A man was indicted Thursday in connection with the 2009 killing of Sierra Bouzigard.

