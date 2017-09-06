Over a dozen Harvey first responders honored

The everyday heroes and first responders from Harvey received some well-deserved recognition Wednesday night from Mayor Nic Hunter during the Lake Charles City Council meeting. Over a dozen people from around the lake area were honored for their actions in the storm.

"We don't do it for honor and they don't either," said Kris Fontenot, a chaplain for Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. "I do it because Jesus said go do it and I go."

People from all walks of life were honored for their contributions, including a fire fighter, police officer, high school student and even the president of the Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue.

"I'd do it again in a heart beat," said Austin Dellafosse, a Barbe High School sophomore. "That's what God wants us to do, help people."

Dellafosse and his family spent time with families affected by Harvey's flooding.

"I was just trying to keep their faith strong through that whole experience," said Dellafosse.

Dellafosse said he wouldn't think twice about helping flood victims again.

"You never know when you might be in that same situation," Dellafosse said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.