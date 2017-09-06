Toomey resident cleaning up his flooded business in Orange

Last week we visited a Toomey family who built a levee around their home and it worked! No water made it inside. Yet the husband’s business in Orange is another matter.

When John Clark entered his mechanics shop in Orange for the first time after Harvey, he admits, he cried.

"It's devastating. October 2 will be fifteen years since I've had this business. This is the second time it's gone under water," he said.

With, at first, nearly three feet of water inside, it seemed as though his hard work was all lost. He says tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment that can't be fixed and won't likely be covered by insurance --yet he's determined to get back on his feet.

"I plan on coming in and tearing out everything this weekend and cleaning the shop, getting everything cleaned up and we'll hopefully get the doors open Monday, for business. It will be a limited business. If we can get the doors open we will be inundated with work," said Clark.

His business is at 108 S. 10th Street in Orange and is still surrounded by water, though the water has pretty much drained out of his shop.

Clark says he's hoping he can help some of his customers coping with water damage to their cars.

"A lot of it's cosmetic. If the mechanical is good and they might have flooded the engine out, I mean got water inside it, sometimes you can clean it out and get the car to run. The rest of it's cosmetic. You're pulling the carpet out, you're pulling the seats out, drying everything, deodorizing," he said.

But as he struggles to reopen, Clark refuses to succumb to negative thinking and tries to keep a positive attitude. He hopes others will too.

"Don't give up. The good Lord never puts more on your plate than you can handle.

He suggests people take it day by day, or if necessary.....

"One step at a time, one step, just focus on the small task. Complete this one day. And then complete the next day after that."

Encouraging advice, to so many struggling to again feel as though life is normal.

Clark predicts Orange will be up and running before you know it.

“Orange will be back faster than anybody can imagine. They're probably some of the most resilient people around. Everybody pulls together. We've got members of organizations, Lions Club, every, everybody's just working together. They all go from one house to house, to house, to house and they just start working on everybody's stuff and get it all back and running,” he said.

