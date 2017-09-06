Where are the donations going?

There have been rumors on social media over the last week regarding donations to help with Harvey relief. Mainly, aimed at the Red Cross.

It's a national relief organization that can't take any risks.

“It becomes too hard to sort through or to process and determine the level of contamination or cleanliness of it and it becomes more of a hazard than anything else,” said Craig Ryan, the Disaster Program Specialist with the Red Cross.

He says that's why they can't accept donations that aren't new or pre-packaged.

“It is hard to process items that come out of someone's closet or home,” said Ryan. “We don't have the man power to do it. We refer them to local agencies we partner with.”



Despite the Red Cross' inability to take donations, people are still coming to drop them off. Ryan says that's when the Red Cross calls other charities who can sort and distribute them.



7News received pictures of donations sitting outside the Red Cross office.

The viewer who sent the pictures says they've been there for a few days.



But, Red Cross officials say they were dropped there overnight and they have already called a partner, the Church of the King, to come pick them up.



The church has had this warehouse set up and ready to go since last Tuesday, even initially supplying the Burton Coliseum with supplies the Red Cross needed.



“They put in a request for particular items filled up a trailer and sent it over to them,” said Tony More the organizer of the church's warehouse effort.

He says the Red Cross then reached out to them to take the donations from the Burton Coliseum they were unable to.



“Is there any way you can come get items from us we'd like you guys to have them for your warehouse to get to the needs we can’t take them here,” said More.



So, More says they did, and they'll continue to take donations from the Red Cross.

The Church of the King says it will accept any and all donations, but the main needs are cleaning supplies.

