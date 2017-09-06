Two arrested, two wanted in connection with DeRidder Labor Day s - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two arrested, two wanted in connection with DeRidder Labor Day shooting

(Source: DeRidder Police Department) (Source: DeRidder Police Department)

New information is being released in the Labor Day shooting investigation in DeRidder.

Two suspects, Sam Miller, 17, and a juvenile 16-year-old male, both of Leesville, were arrested in Alexandria, DeRidder Police Chief John Gott said in a video posted to the department Facebook page Wednesday.

Both were arrested for attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Two other suspects identified as Jushawn “JuJu” Flammings, 17, and Tarik “Snoop” Njoku, 19, both of Leesville are currently being sought by the police department, also for attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, said Gott.

More arrests are expected as the investigation continues. 

Gott asks that you call Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918 or DeRidder Detectives at 337-462-8911 if you have any information related to this investigation. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for tips that lead to the arrests of those involved in the case. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    State Supreme Court denies rehearing in Woodrow Karey case

    State Supreme Court denies rehearing in Woodrow Karey case

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:42:22 GMT
    Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    The Louisiana Supreme Court voted 4-3 to deny a rehearing in the Woodrow Karey case. The prosecution was asking for a rehearing after the Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Karey, who is accused of killing Pastor Ronald in September 2013. It's almost certain Karey will now face trial on a manslaughter charge. La. Supreme Court throws out second-degree murder indictment in... When the prosecution first took the case to a grand jury, Karey was indicted o...More >>
    The Louisiana Supreme Court voted 4-3 to deny a rehearing in the Woodrow Karey case. The prosecution was asking for a rehearing after the Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Karey, who is accused of killing Pastor Ronald in September 2013. It's almost certain Karey will now face trial on a manslaughter charge. La. Supreme Court throws out second-degree murder indictment in... When the prosecution first took the case to a grand jury, Karey was indicted o...More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold press conference with ruler of Kuwait

    WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold press conference with ruler of Kuwait

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:35:22 GMT
    (Source: Associated Press)(Source: Associated Press)

    President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Amir al-Shabah, the ruler of Kuwait, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. KPLC will stream the conference.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Amir al-Shabah, the ruler of Kuwait, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. KPLC will stream the conference.

    More >>

  • Man indicted on murder charge in 2009 Sierra Bouzigard death

    Man indicted on murder charge in 2009 Sierra Bouzigard death

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:17:05 GMT
    Blake Anthony Russell (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Blake Anthony Russell (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    A man was indicted Thursday in connection with the 2009 killing of Sierra Bouzigard.

    More >>

    A man was indicted Thursday in connection with the 2009 killing of Sierra Bouzigard.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly