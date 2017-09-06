Two arrested, two wanted in connection with DeRidder Labor Day shooting

New information is being released in the Labor Day shooting investigation in DeRidder.

Two suspects, Sam Miller, 17, and a juvenile 16-year-old male, both of Leesville, were arrested in Alexandria, DeRidder Police Chief John Gott said in a video posted to the department Facebook page Wednesday.

Both were arrested for attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Two other suspects identified as Jushawn “JuJu” Flammings, 17, and Tarik “Snoop” Njoku, 19, both of Leesville are currently being sought by the police department, also for attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, said Gott.

More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Gott asks that you call Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918 or DeRidder Detectives at 337-462-8911 if you have any information related to this investigation. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for tips that lead to the arrests of those involved in the case.

