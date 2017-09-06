Regulations in effect to prevent chronic wasting disease from reaching La. deer population

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced today that new regulations are in effect regarding the transportation of deer carcasses into the state of Louisiana.

The regulation was passed in the fall of 2016 and is meant to keep Louisiana white-tailed deer from coming into contact with chronic wasting disease.

"No person shall import, transport or possess any cervid carcass or part of a cervid carcass originating outside of Louisiana, except: for meat that is cut and wrapped; meat that has been boned out; quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached, antlers, clean skull plates with antlers, cleaned skulls without tissue attached, capes, tanned hides, finished taxidermy mounts and cleaned cervid teeth. …Any and all bones shall be disposed of in a manner where its final destination is at an approved landfill." -Importation of Cervid Carcasses Regulation

The ban includes the carcasses of white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, moose, caribou, fallow deer, axis deer, sika deer, red deer, and reindeer.

If you are going to bring in meat from another state, it must be approved and have a possession tag with your name, address, out-of-state license number (if required), deer species, date and location of harvest (county and state).

Chronic wasting disease is a neurodegenerative disease found in most deer species and is infectious and always fatal, according to Trey Iles, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

"CWD is caused by prions, which are proteins normally found in the body that have mutated. These prions replicate, leading to holes in the brain tissue," said Iles. "They are spread through direct deer-to-deer contact or through contact with urine, feces, saliva, and exposure to infectious materials in the soil."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no cases of humans being infected with chronic wasting disease have been reported but it is always best to be careful when consuming or handling deer meat from infected regions.



CWD has been documented in 24 states, including Texas and Arkansas, said Iles.

For more information on chronic wasting disease and a video demonstration on how to properly transport a deer carcass back into Louisiana click HERE.

