President Trump and First Lady donate $1 million to help Harvey - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

President Trump and First Lady donate $1 million to help Harvey victims

(Source: President Donald Trump Instagram) (Source: President Donald Trump Instagram)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are donating $1 million of their personal money to various organization in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The President and First Lady visited Houston and Lake Charles over the weekend.

The following 12 organizations will be receiving a portion of the $1 million:

  • Reach out America – $100,000
  • Red Cross – $300,000
  • Salvation Army – $300,000
  • Samaritan’s Purse – $100,000
  • ASPCA – $25,000
  • Catholic Charities – $25,000
  • Direct Relief – $25,000
  • Habitat for Humanity – $25,000
  • Houston Humane Society – $25,000
  • Operation Blessing – $25,000
  • Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies – $25,000
  • Team Rubicon – $25,000

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    State Supreme Court denies rehearing in Woodrow Karey case

    State Supreme Court denies rehearing in Woodrow Karey case

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:42:22 GMT
    Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    The Louisiana Supreme Court voted 4-3 to deny a rehearing in the Woodrow Karey case. The prosecution was asking for a rehearing after the Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Karey, who is accused of killing Pastor Ronald in September 2013. It's almost certain Karey will now face trial on a manslaughter charge. La. Supreme Court throws out second-degree murder indictment in... When the prosecution first took the case to a grand jury, Karey was indicted o...More >>
    The Louisiana Supreme Court voted 4-3 to deny a rehearing in the Woodrow Karey case. The prosecution was asking for a rehearing after the Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge against Karey, who is accused of killing Pastor Ronald in September 2013. It's almost certain Karey will now face trial on a manslaughter charge. La. Supreme Court throws out second-degree murder indictment in... When the prosecution first took the case to a grand jury, Karey was indicted o...More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold press conference with ruler of Kuwait

    WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold press conference with ruler of Kuwait

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:35:22 GMT
    (Source: Associated Press)(Source: Associated Press)

    President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Amir al-Shabah, the ruler of Kuwait, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. KPLC will stream the conference.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Amir al-Shabah, the ruler of Kuwait, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. KPLC will stream the conference.

    More >>

  • Man indicted on murder charge in 2009 Sierra Bouzigard death

    Man indicted on murder charge in 2009 Sierra Bouzigard death

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:17:05 GMT
    Blake Anthony Russell (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Blake Anthony Russell (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    A man was indicted Thursday in connection with the 2009 killing of Sierra Bouzigard.

    More >>

    A man was indicted Thursday in connection with the 2009 killing of Sierra Bouzigard.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly