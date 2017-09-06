President Trump and First Lady donate $1 million to help Harvey victims

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are donating $1 million of their personal money to various organization in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The President and First Lady visited Houston and Lake Charles over the weekend.

The following 12 organizations will be receiving a portion of the $1 million:

Reach out America – $100,000

Red Cross – $300,000

Salvation Army – $300,000

Samaritan’s Purse – $100,000

ASPCA – $25,000

Catholic Charities – $25,000

Direct Relief – $25,000

Habitat for Humanity – $25,000

Houston Humane Society – $25,000

Operation Blessing – $25,000

Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies – $25,000

Team Rubicon – $25,000

