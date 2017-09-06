Allen Parish Airport receives grant totaling almost a half-million dollars

The Allen Parish Airport in Oakdale will be making some improvements after receiving a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The $454, 087 grant will help to repair about 5,000 feet of runway, 5,800 feet of taxiway, and 8,000 square yards of terminal apron, which is where aircraft park after landing.

According to the FAA website, the Allen Parish Airport, which is owned by the Allen Parish Police Jury, had 9,100 local, 3,500 general, and 1,500 military flights so far this year. Currently, there are 13 single-engine and one jet engine aircraft based there.

The airport was last inspected on June 14, 2017.

