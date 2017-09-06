Harvey flood debris pickup planned for Calcasieu residents

The Calcasieu Parish Public Works Department is looking for residents who need flood debris picked up from their homes, parish officials said.

Residents are asked to bring all flood debris to the curbside for pick up and to call the parish to make sure their addresses are on the list of homes with debris.

Here are the numbers to call:

East Calcasieu residents, 337-721-3760

West Calcasieu residents, 337-721-3750

Residents should not wait for FEMA or insurance representatives to inspect the damage before bringing debris to the roadside, but that they should take photographs and document damaged items, said Tom Hoefer, parish spokesman. The parish is planning a single-pass pickup and all residents are encouraged to call whether or not they have currently placed the debris at the curbside.

Debris should be sorted into the following piles:

Construction Debris (furniture, mattresses, carpets, lumber, drywall)

Hazardous Materials (oils, batteries, pesticides, paints)

White Goods (refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers)

Electronics (televisions, computers, etc.)

Household perishable garbage should be placed in solid waste containers for regularly scheduled pick up.

The parish will announce pick up dates once the list of affected homes is developed and routes are established.

Calcasieu residents who need immediate assistance should call 211.

