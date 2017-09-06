Doctors warn of health hazards associated with flood waters

Doctors from around the Lake Area jumped at the chance to help with rescues in Houston after Harvey hit the city.

Dr. Jay Marque and X-ray Tech, Alex Cantu traveled as volunteers and saved dozens of people from flood waters.

However, volunteers faced issues such as hypothermia, dehydration, and infections from wading through flood water.

Even now, patients are heading to Lake Charles Urgent Care with issues associated with being exposed to the flood water.

