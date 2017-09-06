Partially sunk towing vessel closes Gulf Intracoastal Waterway

Part of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Ellender Bridge is closed today due to a towing vessel that took on water and had partially sunk early Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit (MSU) Lake Charles personnel responded to the 62-foot partially submerged towing vessel, SAVAGE INGENUITY, and a Unified Command has been established in connection with this incident, said Lt. Commander Nathaniel Robinson in a news release. The crew made it off the boat safely and a salvage boat was called in to remove the vessel. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m.

The Calcasieu River ship channel remains open to all vessel traffic.

The Coast Guard is continuing to monitor the situation and the Unified Command will provide updates as they become available.

Robinson said it is believed that the vessel had 12,200 gallons of diesel fuel on board. Spill removal sources have been moved to the area and are monitoring for signs of pollution.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.