Cameron Parish residents still affected by remnants of Harvey

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

While preparations are being made for Irma, Cameron Parish is still experiencing some flooding left behind by Harvey.

Many streets are still impassable.

Johnson Bayou High School was closed until today.

This morning, students will be returning to school, but some may have an issue getting there due to high water. 

If students are still displaced or unable to get to school, the Cameron Parish School Board asks that you call the schools office at 337-569-2138. 

Bus drivers will be coordinating with parents to try and provide as many students as possible with transportation to school. 

Cameron Parish residents and business owners who sustained damage can contact the Police Jury office at 337-775-5718 extension 134.

