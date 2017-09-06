FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropics remain very active as cooler weather arrives in SW Louisiana

Temperatures are starting off in the 70s this morning with radar indicating a few scattered showers across portions of west-central Louisiana this morning along a cold front, in the process of moving through our area this morning.

Radar trends and Futurecast continues to back away on any significant rain or storm threat for Southwest Louisiana as the front moves through this morning. A pop-up shower or two will continue to be possible through the morning hours but the drier air that filters in behind the front will work to quickly clear out the skies altogether by this afternoon with cooler highs in the lower 80s.

The real cooler air will begin to filter in to the area tonight with lows dipping into the upper 50s north to lower 60s along the I-10 corridor by early Thursday morning.

Our weather ahead looks very nice with plenty of sunshine to go around over the next several days with the lower humidity as well, keeping nighttime lows in the lower to middle 60s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Major Hurricane Irma continues to bear down over the Leeward Islands, heading closer to British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as a category five storm. The storm is still on track to move near the Florida Keys by late Saturday night as a category four storm with the overall projected path not changing overnight, keeping impacts far from Southwest Louisiana once the storm nears the continental US late this weekend.

Tropical Storm Jose is also on the map, farther east in the Atlantic, but thankfully the projected path keeps this storm out to sea without affecting the U.S.

Tropical Storm Katia is now on the map as well, forming overnight in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico from what was Tropical Depression Thirteen. This storm will remain pushed southward in the Bay of Campeche thanks to the cold front that is moving through our area today and will eventually push back southwestward into Mexico by this weekend, posing no threat to the US.

