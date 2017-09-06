WATCH LIVE ON 7 NEWS SUNRISE: TOPS back in the spotlight

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

As Hurricane Irma continues to move forwards toward the United States, Governor John Bel Edwards will meet with the Unified Command Group.

Reaction is pouring out over President Donald Trump's decision to end protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

The TOPS Scholarship is once again back in the spotlight for Louisiana representatives and senators.

Here's an update now on the trial of Kevin Daigle. It's less than two weeks from what is suppose to be the start of jury selection, but it's a death penalty case and the attorney for the defense says they need more time to prepare

Members of First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles are sending buckets full of supplies to Harvey victims in Texas and here in Southwest Louisiana.

Plus, more than a week after losing their homes in Orange, Texas, many evacuees remain here in Southwest Louisiana.

And Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser made a stop in Lake Charles to visit those affected by Harvey.

In weather, Wednesday temperatures are starting off in the 70s this morning with radar indicating a few scattered showers across portions of west-central Louisiana along with a cold front, in the process of moving through our area. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

