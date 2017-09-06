SWLA Law Center to aid with flood relief with annual golf tournament

The SWLA Law Center has renamed its fifth annual golf tournament to the SWLA Law Center Flood Relief Golf Classic.

According to Executive Director Mark Judson, half of the net proceeds raised will go to local flood relief in southwest Louisiana.

“The storm hit during our key team recruiting time. It just did not feel right to ask people to play golf solely for the benefit of the Law Center with so many people in need of flood relief. We decided to split the net proceeds with local flood relief efforts,” Judson said. “People can come out to the tournament, have a good time and know that their golfing is supporting flood relief as well as the SWLA Law Center."

The upcoming tournament is will be at Gray Plantation on Friday, September 15th. Registration and lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and a shot gun start is at 12:30.

Teams and sponsors can register at swla-law-center.com or call the Law Center at 337-436-3308 for more info.

