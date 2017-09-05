Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser tours Calcasieu Parish

Many local flood victims are hoping their parish is declared a disaster area in order to receive assistance from FEMA.

Tuesday Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser toured parts of Calcasieu Parish and talked to some of those who've lost their homes due to Harvey.

Items that once belonged in homes are now in the trash.

But garbage trucks weren't the only thing in the Greenwich Terrace community Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser was out talking to those who lost their homes during Harvey.

He got an inside look at the destruction Harvey caused.

Nungesser promised help is on the way.

You're going to get made whole," he said. "It's going to take us a little bit of work but we'll get it done."

"It's a blessing, it's a blessing that we're going to get some help and that's what a blessing, I thank God for it," said resident Mary Guillory.

Nungesser then stopped by United Way where he talked to volunteers who helped during Harvey and took a few pictures.

Crossroads Baptist Church in Vinton was Nungesser's last stop.

As volunteers fixed plates for those in need, Nungesser spoke with organizers from the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief about plans to help our area.

"I can get on Facebook and ask for money," said Nungesser. "I'm sending out a letter to the business community."

And promises to keep helping until families are able to finally return to their homes.

"We've got a lot of work to do here," said Nungesser.

Nungesser did make a $1,000 donation to United Way during his tour.

For those wanting to volunteer or donate locally, click HERE.

