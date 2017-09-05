Shelter still hosting Texas evacuees

A cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana Wednesday and it will bring noticeably cooler and drier air! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight and early Wednesday until the front moves through. The rest of the week looks fabulous, but there is great interest in the tropics too.More >>
When Orange, Texas was hit by rain from Hurricane Harvey last week, some residents of the town had to escape with the few possessions they could grab and the clothes on their backs. Among them was the McGill family. Karnelis McGill, her husband and three children went looking for a beacon of light in the storm and found it at the Christian Life Church in Vinton. “Oh my god, these people have been amazing. I swear”, said McGill who added: “Come in, you're hungry? Do...More >>
Many local flood victims are hoping their parish is declared a disaster area in order to receive assistance from FEMA. Tuesday Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser toured parts of Calcasieu Parish, and talked to some of those who've lost their homes due to Harvey. Items that once belonged in homes are now in the trash. But garbage trucks weren't the only thing in the Greenwich Terrace community Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser was out talking to...More >>
It's less than two weeks from what is supposed to be the start of jury selection in the trial of Kevin Daigle - accused of first degree murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015. But it's a death penalty case and the attorney for the defense says they need more time to prepare. It's two years since Vincent was shot to death. Daigle is charged with first degree murder and his trial is set to start soon. But his lead defense attorney, David Price, died in July of a heart ...More >>
It's not unusual for police to become extremely aggressive when they are questioning someone they think committed a murder. They can even lie if it helps to get someone to admit to the truth. Those are some of the issues in a pretrial hearing in the case of Dennis Bartie, charged with murder in the 1998 killing of Rose Borne of Lake Charles. She was found dead behind the counter in her donut shop and she had been stabbed over 30 times. The case remained cold for yea...More >>
