Shelter still hosting Texas evacuees

VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

When Orange, Texas was hit by rain from Hurricane Harvey last week, some residents of the town had to escape with the few possessions they could grab and the clothes on their backs.

Among them was the McGill family. Karnelis McGill, her husband, and three children went looking for a beacon of light in the storm and found it at the Christian Life Church in Vinton.

“Oh my god, these people have been amazing. I swear”, said McGill who added: “Come in, you're hungry? Do you want to take a shower? Anything. Let us know. They've been a blessing to me my children and my family”.

Casey Price works at Christian Life and has been organizing the shelter for more than a week now. It’s a place filled with donated food, water and other necessities including a place to sleep.

“We are doing a shelter on a daily basis. We have up to 40 people that stay here with their families”.

Among those is the McGill family. They know they can’t live in the shelter forever but say when they leave in a few days they may not go far.

 “We could probably start to rebuild out here. That's what our plan is headed towards. Our kids need to be in school and they don't know when school in Orange will reopen”, says McGill.

Adds Price: “Now they're talking about we want to come to your church, we want to move here. So, it's been joyous to see them find positivity, encouragement, and family when they felt they had none.”

