Local church helps flood victims, one bucket at a time

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

So many donations in the wake of Harvey consist of food and clothing, but as time passes the real need lies with clean up materials. That's why First United Methodist Church is packing up 150 ‘flood buckets’.

Volunteers showed up at the church this afternoon to get the supplies ready to be packed away.

“We have a very open and loving church and I know that but to see people come out in the middle of a work day to do this, it makes me very proud of our church family,” said Director of Programming and Events, Melonie Himel.

She says the congregation got together last August to put together buckets like this for victims in Baton Rouge and Acadiana during the last round of major flooding.

“We are very fortunate it hasn't hit us recently, so whatever we can do now because we know our neighbors will pass back in the future,” said Himel.

Himel and her crew have gathered five-gallon buckets to fill with various cleaning and safety supplies for those who lost everything during Harvey and are trying to get their lives back on track.

“We went through Rita and we know that's one of the most important things to have cleaning supplies to clean up before you can have anything else,” said one volunteer.

First United Methodist uses the leftover funds they collect during disasters to help out in the event of another disaster, which is how they got the bulk of the supplies you see here.

"We had the funds left over and we decided to hang on to them for a rainy day and we found our rainy day,” said Himel.

Not only do the buckets contain the essentials, Himel says there's something special included as well.

“We do put a note on the bucket that tells them we are thinking about them and praying for them and we add a scripture hopefully that can give them comfort, but really we want them to know someone thought enough of them to not only send them something but send them something that was well planned and packaged,” said Himel.

Everything in the buckets follows a strict guideline so they can be shipped out. Some of them will stay here for people affected in the area, while the rest will be shipped off to Vinton and be distributed where needed. 

