Man accused of murdering Rose Born wants his statement thrown out

It's not unusual for police to become extremely aggressive when they are questioning someone they think committed a murder. They can even lie if it helps to get someone to admit to the truth.

Those are some of the issues in a pretrial hearing in the case of Dennis Bartie, charged with murder in the 1998 killing of Rose Born of Lake Charles. She was found dead behind the counter in her donut shop and had been stabbed more than 30 times.

The case remained cold for years, until in June of 2016, Bartie was charged with her murder. Police say his DNA was found under Born's fingernails.

Bartie is already serving a 40 year sentence for attempted second degree murder.

Bartie's defense lawyers, Todd Clemons and Adam Johnson, claim police tricked Bartie into giving a statement by telling him, if he was truthful, he would not face the death penalty.

As it turns out, Bartie wouldn't have faced the death penalty anyway, because he was only 17 at the time of the crime.

As requested by the Lake Charles Police Department, special prosecutor Rick Bryant provided police with a letter saying the DA's office would not seek the death penalty for Bartie, if he would tell the full truth of what happened in the killing of Born. Bartie was shown that letter during LCPD's interrogation of him. Bryant admits Bartie is not subject to the death penalty because he was only 17 when the killing occurred.

Bryant further explained, on the witness stand, that the case law allows "tactical deception" in order to get a suspect to admit to a crime. "I created that lie when I created that letter," said Bryant.

"What we offered him was fairy dust, because he wasn't facing the death penalty," said Bryant. "The letter gave him the perfect out to save his life," he said.

Bryant explained that typically, when a guilty person is faced with the prospect of the death penalty, they tell the truth if doing so will spare their life. Whereas, he said, if the person truly did not commit the crime, they usually persist in professing their innocence.

Later in the hearing, Bartie took the stand.

Closing arguments in the hearing are set for September 19 and the judge is expected to rule then.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved