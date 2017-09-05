Man accused of murdering Rose Born wants his statement thrown out

It's less than two weeks from what is supposed to be the start of jury selection in the trial of Kevin Daigle - accused of first degree murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015. But it's a death penalty case and the attorney for the defense says they need more time to prepare. It's two years since Vincent was shot to death. Daigle is charged with first degree murder and his trial is set to start soon. But his lead defense attorney, David Price, died in July of a heart ...More >>
It's not unusual for police to become extremely aggressive when they are questioning someone they think committed a murder. They can even lie if it helps to get someone to admit to the truth. Those are some of the issues in a pretrial hearing in the case of Dennis Bartie, charged with murder in the 1998 killing of Rose Borne of Lake Charles. She was found dead behind the counter in her donut shop and she had been stabbed over 30 times. The case remained cold for yea
So many donations in the wake of Harvey consist of food and clothing, but as time passes the real need lies with clean up materials. That's why First United Methodist Church is packing up 150 'flood buckets'. Volunteers showed up at the church this afternoon to get the supplies ready to be packed away. "We have a very open and loving church and I know that but to see people come out in the middle of a work day to do this, it makes me very proud of our church family
A cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana Wednesday and it will bring noticeably cooler and drier air! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight and early Wednesday until the front moves through. The rest of the week looks fabulous, but there is great interest in the tropics too.
Johnson Bayou High School in Cameron Parish will open for classes on Wednesday, September 6, according to Anna Murphy with the Cameron Parish School Board. If students are still displaced or unable to get to school the school board asks that you call the schools office at 337-569-2138. Bus drivers will be coordinating with parents to try and provide as many students as possible with transportation to school. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
