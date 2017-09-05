Defense attorney says more time needed to prepare for Daigle capital murder trial

It's less than two weeks from what is supposed to be the start of jury selection in the trial of Kevin Daigle - accused of first degree murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015.

But it's a death penalty case and the attorney for the defense says they need more time to prepare.

It's two years since Vincent was shot to death.

Daigle is charged with first degree murder and his trial is set to start soon.

But his lead defense attorney, David Price, died in July of a heart attack after battling cancer.

Attorney Kyla Romanach, who was second chair in the capital case, is now the only attorney representing him...

"I don't have another lawyer to help me with the case and we are supposed to have two lawyers in a capital case for very good reason. It's an enormous undertaking, that really is not possible to be done with one lawyer,"she said.

She says due to her own health and witnesses needed from Houston, the trial should be postponed.

But, Special Prosecutor Rick Bryant says Romanach's firm should have appointed a second attorney to assist.

"We have fought to get this case to trial, and they have fought us every step of the way. I find it very, very disturbing that they know they need to attorneys and they have an office full of qualified capital attorneys and she doesn't bring one on the case to help her,"he said.

Also, Romanach says Daigle is willing to plead guilty and spend life in prison if the state will take the death penalty off the table.

"He was clearly out of his mind when it happened, but he is willing to take responsibility for that but the state has not accepted that offer,"she said.

But Bryant says-- no deal:

"His criminal history is lengthy. number two, he killed not one but two people and he was on his way to kill a third. so that day, he killed his roommate, he killed trooper Vincent and then he was on his way to shoot his son as he said in his interview. so, he is a terrible individual who deserves to face capital punishment. It's up to the jury whether to impose it or not,"said Bryant.

As it stands, jury selection is to begin September 18th. The jury will be picked in Bossier Parish and brought back to Calcasieu. Judge Guy Bradberry is expected to rule by Friday whether the trial should be postponed. The defense is also asking the third circuit to consider the matter.

Another issue in the case is a defense allegation that the state refused to do it’s “due diligence” in providing a police report on a “highly prejudicial” incident that the judge previously ruled could be brought in during the penalty phase of the trial.

Romanach discovered a 2005 police report does exist in Jeff Davis Parish concerning an allegation that Daigle raped or molested his daughter, who was a child at the time. However, Daigle was never arrested or formally charged, meaning the case probably had evidence problems.

Bryant says the DA’s office didn't’t know the report existed and that if the judge feels it’s justified, he can reconsider the issue or change is ruling so the jury never knows about the allegation.

Various post-hearing briefs are due in by 5 p.m. Thursday and the judge may rule Friday.

