FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front arrives Wednesday with an early taste of fall for the rest of the week; latest on Hurricane Irma too

A cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana Wednesday and it will bring noticeably cooler and drier air! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight and early Wednesday until the front moves through. The rest of the week looks fabulous, but there is great interest in the tropics too.

River flooding is still and issue in some areas along the Calcasieu and Sabine Rivers. Most of the rivers have crested but have been very slow to see water levels receded. Please monitor the forecast closely if you live along any area rivers or waterways. You can find the latest stages and forecasts here: http://www.kplctv.com/story/31451306/latest-river-stages-forecasts

Please be cautious if you are driving on area roadways especially in areas experiencing flooding. Do NOT drive through any water if you do not know how deep it is; and it is not the best idea to drive through any water even if you think it is shallow enough. It’s not just the depth of the water you must worry about, the condition on the roadway itself may not be safe. Heed the advice of local officials and any warning signs placed on area roadways.

A strong early-season cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana early Wednesday and it will be noticeably cooler and drier behind the front! But until it arrives it will remain warm and humid; and we will likely see some scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. The chance of rain is about 30% and rainfall should be less than one-half of an inch.

Wednesday through the weekend will be quite comfortable with lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Some areas north of I-10 will likely reach the 50s during the morning hours! The humidity will be significantly lower too so it will feel very comfortable outside.

The forecast into early next week does not look much different, although we will likely see a slight moderating trend with our temperatures. But rain looks unlikely through at least the middle of next week. Although some of that may depend on what happens with Hurricane Irma, more on that below.

Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous category five storm with winds of 185 mph! Irma is expected to pass near or possibly over islands in the northern Leeward Islands, possibly Puerto Rico, and possibly Hispaniola now through Thursday evening. Beyond then Irma will threaten the Bahamas and Cuba through Friday into Saturday. Florida will begin to feel the impacts from Irma by Sunday and likely continuing into Tuesday of next week.

Irma is expected to make a northerly turn around Sunday, but the timing of this turn will mean big differences in local impacts to Florida. If the turn occurs early enough Irma may remain just off the east coast, similar to Matthew last year. However, if the turn occurs too late this could be a disastrous scenario similar to Hurricane Donna in 1960. If you have travel plans to Florida this weekend it would be best to reconsider that due to the threat of impacts from Irma. If you have family in Florida make sure they follow the advice of local officials and remind them to be cautious about sources of information on social media. Irma has the potential to be a catastrophic storm for Florida depending on the track.

As far as impacts from Irma in Southwest Louisiana, that looks unlikely at this time. Although anytime a track is pointed toward the Gulf of Mexico we must monitor it closely. But all the models agree a turn is expected to happen. However, until that turns occurs we will not be in the clear completely. Count on the 7 Stormteam to monitor the progress of Irma carefully and we will keep you updated through next week.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there is a newly formed Tropical Storm Jose located about 1500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and about 1300 miles east of Irma. Jose will likely strengthen quickly and should also turn northward when Irma does. Closer to home we are watching newly formed Tropical Depression Thirteen in Bay of Campeche. The depression poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana because the cold front expected Wednesday will keep it confined to the Bay of Campeche and not allow it to move northward!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

