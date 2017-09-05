Home Furniture Plus Bedding Announces $100,00 towards Texas Relief Efforts

Home Furniture Company will provide support through cash and in-kind donations of $100,00 to helping with relief efforts for those affected by Harvey.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating floods in Texas and the catastrophic impact it’s having on our neighbors and members of our communities”, said Tony Kemp, president of Home Furniture. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected by this major event.”

Home Furniture is working closely with the American Red Cross through coordination efforts of local agencies and organizations to meet the needs of those most affected by the overwhelming flooding in our region.

Home Furniture Company is proud of its employees who have participated in neighborhood cleanup efforts and debris removal. Additionally, their team members continue to provide relief assistance through individual donations and distributions of needed supplies.

