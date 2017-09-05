Johnson Bayou High School open Wednesday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Johnson Bayou High School open Wednesday



Johnson Bayou High School in Cameron Parish will open for classes on Wednesday, September 6, according to Anna Murphy with the Cameron Parish School Board. 

If students are still displaced or unable to get to school the school board asks that you call the schools office at 337-569-2138. 

Bus drivers will be coordinating with parents to try and provide as many students as possible with transportation to school. 

