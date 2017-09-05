DeRidder Police: Two injured in early morning Labor Day shooting

The DeRidder Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two young adults that took place on Labor Day, authorities said.

Chief Deputy Christopher Rudy said two large groups of mostly juveniles met at a basketball court in DeRidder for a fight between two juveniles early Monday morning. Just as the groups met and the two juveniles were about to fight, witnesses told officers that two or three persons in one of the groups began pulling guns from their waistbands and everyone started running away.

One of the gunmen started shooting, with one bullet striking one person in the shoulder and another striking a second person in the spine, Rudy said. One person is expected to make a full recovery while a second person was transported to Rapides Medical in serious condition.

Warrants for the following individuals were issued and they will be charged with crimes of attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second -degree murder:

Sam Miller, 17-years-old, of Leesville

Jushawn “JuJu” Flammings, 17-years-old, of Leesville

A third person, also a juvenile, is wanted on a warrant and more arrests are expected, said Rudy. Crimestoppers will pay for information that leads to the arrest of these suspects, as well as information that leads to the arrest of others that are directly involved with this case.

Rudy said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918 or DeRidder Detectives at 337-462-8911.

