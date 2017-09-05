DeRidder Police: Two injured in early morning Labor Day shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

breaking

DeRidder Police: Two injured in early morning Labor Day shooting

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

The DeRidder Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two young adults that took place on Labor Day, authorities said.

Chief Deputy Christopher Rudy said two large groups of mostly juveniles met at a basketball court in DeRidder for a fight between two juveniles early Monday morning. Just as the groups met and the two juveniles were about to fight, witnesses told officers that two or three persons in one of the groups began pulling guns from their waistbands and everyone started running away.

One of the gunmen started shooting, with one bullet striking one person in the shoulder and another striking a second person in the spine, Rudy said. One person is expected to make a full recovery while a second person was transported to Rapides Medical in serious condition.

Warrants for the following individuals were issued and they will be charged with crimes of attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second -degree murder:

  • Sam Miller, 17-years-old, of Leesville
  • Jushawn “JuJu” Flammings, 17-years-old, of Leesville

A third person, also a juvenile, is wanted on a warrant and more arrests are expected, said Rudy. Crimestoppers will pay for information that leads to the arrest of these suspects, as well as information that leads to the arrest of others that are directly involved with this case.

Rudy said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918 or DeRidder Detectives at 337-462-8911.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    DeRidder Police: Two injured in early morning Labor Day shooting

    DeRidder Police: Two injured in early morning Labor Day shooting

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-09-05 16:53:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)

    The DeRidder Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two young adults that took place on Labor Day, authorities said.

    More >>

    The DeRidder Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two young adults that took place on Labor Day, authorities said.

    More >>

  • PHOTOS: CPSO and La. National Guard rescue flooded residents in Starks

    PHOTOS: CPSO and La. National Guard rescue flooded residents in Starks

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-09-05 15:53:49 GMT

    Check out these photos from Starks Tuesday.  Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Several people with trash bags full of personal belongings were picked up from their flooded roads by the Louisiana National Guard and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies in high profile vehicles. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Check out these photos from Starks Tuesday.  Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Several people with trash bags full of personal belongings were picked up from their flooded roads by the Louisiana National Guard and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies in high profile vehicles. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • WATCH AGAIN: A.G. Sessions says Trump administration ending DACA immigration program

    WATCH AGAIN: A.G. Sessions says Trump administration ending DACA immigration program

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-09-05 15:39:47 GMT
    United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Source: wikipedia)United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Source: wikipedia)

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to announce Trump administration's decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) at the Justice Department Tuesday morning. 

    More >>

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to announce Trump administration's decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) at the Justice Department Tuesday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly