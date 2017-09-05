Cancer Center open to Harvey evacuees

A cancer diagnosis can rock anyone's world.

Add Hurricane Harvey into the mix and the stress can be unimaginable.

Christus St. Patrick Regional Cancer Center is helping to ease the minds of those going through treatment by opening their schedules to those who normally travel to Houston and other parts of Texas for chemotherapy.

The center is also offering radiation oncology and spiritual services.

If you were evacuated or displaced due to Harvey, you can call 337-431-7916.

If you have your patient ID number or copies of your records, that can help speed up the process.

