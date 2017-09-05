Tropical Storm Jose forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Jose forms in the central Atlantic, becoming the 10th named tropical system of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

The center of the storm, located about 1500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving toward the west-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Strengthening of Jose into a hurricane is expected by Thursday but the eventual track should keep this storm north of the island chain and over the open waters of the Atlantic through the end of the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has Jose becoming a category two hurricane by Friday.

The current trajectory would keep Jose out of the Gulf of Mexico altogether, but it’s too far out to know if there will be any impacts to the east coast of the United States beyond the next 10 to 12 days.

There is plenty of time to watch Jose, which, as of now, poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana or Texas.

