Hurricane Irma now a category 5

Major Hurricane Irma has now reached the top of the Saffir-Simpson Scale as a category five storm with winds of 180 mph as of Tuesday morning’s advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is bearing down on the Leeward Islands, just over 200 miles east of the tiny island of Antigua, moving west at 14 mph.

The storm will be moving over the northern Leeward Islands late tonight through early Wednesday morning with catastrophic impacts as winds of 175 mph tear through the northern island chain which will include the U.S. and British Virgin Islands by Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The eventual track carries the storm over the Turks and Caicos Islands by Thursday night and Friday morning and near Cuba by Friday night and Saturday still as a major category four hurricane.

Beyond Sunday, models diverge a bit, but any locations from the eastern Gulf of Mexico to the Carolinas in the potential path of Irma by late-weekend through early next week.

Growing consensus that the storm could enter the extreme eastern Gulf of Mexico and pose more of a danger to the southwestern coast of Florida is looking like a possible scenario by Sunday, putting locations such as Key West and Tampa with significant impacts from wind and storm surge.

With maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, Irma is now stronger than Hurricane Katrina was at its max intensity in 2005, according to a tweet by Dr. Philip Klotzbach, meteorologist at Colorado State University. The storm is the 17th hurricane in the Atlantic on record to have max winds greater than or equal to 175 mph. The highest winds recorded from a hurricane in the Atlantic was 190 mph, with Hurricane Allen in 1980, according to Dr. Klotzbach.

At this time the storm does not pose a threat to Southwest Louisiana and any shift in track to include the northwestern Gulf of Mexico looks highly unlikely as of now, but interests from Alabama to the Carolinas should be paying close attention to the track of Major Hurricane Irma.

The First Alert Storm Team is monitoring Hurricane Irma very closely and will be providing you with the latest updates over the coming days.

