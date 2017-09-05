WATCH LIVE: A.G. Jeff Sessions to announce Trump's administration decision on DACA

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to announce Trump administration's decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) at the Justice Department Tuesday morning.

Implemented in 2012, the plan gives about 800,000 people who arrived in the country undocumented, brought here by their parents, the ability to work legally in the U.S., as well as other rights, such as attending college.

