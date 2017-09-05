WATCH AGAIN: A.G. Sessions says Trump administration ending DACA immigration program

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Trump administration's decision to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program at the Justice Department Tuesday morning.

"Simply put if we are to further our goal of strengthening the constitutional order and rule of law in America the Department of Justice cannot defend this overreach," Sessions said.

Implemented in 2012, the plan affects about 800,000 people who arrived in the country undocumented, brought here by their parents, the ability to work legally in the U.S., as well as other rights, such as attending college.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.