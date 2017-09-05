TRAFFIC UPDATE: Avoid I-210 WB between Nelson Road and Lake Street due to multiple wrecks

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to announce Trump administration's decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) at the Justice Department Tuesday morning.More >>
Check out these photos from Starks Tuesday. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Several people with trash bags full of personal belongings were picked up from their flooded roads by the Louisiana National Guard and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies in high profile vehicles. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Traffic is backing up on I-10 westbound near Beglis Parkway in Sulphur due to a multi-vehicle accident. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
“I don't have a boat to get to my house That's the only way to get there. It's unbelievable. It's a nightmare,” said Irene Martinez.More >>
Irene Martinez and her husband moved to a farm just four months ago to raise and train racehorses. They were excited to live near the Sabine River.More >>