TRAFFIC UPDATE: Avoid I-210 WB between Nelson Road and Lake Street due to multiple wrecks

Multiple wrecks on I-210 eastbound and westbound (Source: Google maps)

Both lanes of I-210 westbound between Nelson Road and Lake Street are blocked due to multiple wrecks.

Also, the left lane of I-210 eastbound at Ryan Street is blocked due to an accident.

Please avoid the area for the next 30-45 minutes.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

